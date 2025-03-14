84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police arrest four people accused of stealing packages in Baton Rouge

2 hours 27 minutes 8 seconds ago Friday, March 14 2025 Mar 14, 2025 March 14, 2025 12:06 PM March 14, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Frederick Quinn

BATON ROUGE — Four people were arrested for their alleged involvement in a string of package thefts across Baton Rouge.

Officers arrested Mikel Wenger, 21; Ladarius Williams, 23; Jaymi Holland, 23; and Devonta James, 22.

Police said that on March 11, they received an anonymous tip to investigate a home in the 3700 block of Lorraine Street where several cars were parked obstructing traffic. 

When BRPD arrived, they found the cars and located the owners in a nearby home. Police continued their investigation and found multiple packages filled with stolen packages in a truck, as well as two pounds of marijuana and three guns.

Trending News

Williams, Holland, and James were charged with felony theft and Wrenger was charged with possession of intent to distribute.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days