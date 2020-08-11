Police arrest alleged organizer behind block parties leading to violence, nearby business owners concerned

BATON ROUGE- Baton Rouge Police have arrested a man who is believed to be the organizer behind the frequent block parties on Plank Road that have led to violence.

These block parties have generated chaos in the capital area, including deadly shootings and fights.

Some nearby business owners are concerned about these large gatherings driving away customers.

"Business is very very affected by that. A lot of people who know about the incidents are scared to come in this area," Owner of the Oasis Multi-Cuisine & Seafood, R.J. Agarwal said.

Agarwal says they have had to cut their business hours to keep their customers safe.

"We have to close our business before our normal working hours. Especially on weekends, and that's the main business days to make some money," Agarwal said.

Baton Rouge Police are now increasing patrols along Plank Road and in downtown in an effort to disperse these large crowds.

Sunday, Aug. 9, officers arrested 26-year-old Jack Frisco, who officials believe is responsible for organizing the parties where the shootings and physical altercations have taken place, like on Plank Road and River Road.

"He was arrested Sunday morning as a fugitive from Zachary. He had a bench warrant for his arrest. Information that we've gathered was that he was one of the promoters and people responsible for the large gatherings that started here on Plank Road," LT. Chris Polito said.

Back in July, officers say seven people were shot and one person was killed after a large block party along Plank Road.

Sgt. L'Jean Mckneely, public information officer with BRPD, said they are patrolling areas that have been hotspots for large gatherings and violence in recent weeks.

"We understand that there's restlessness within Baton Rouge and younger folk want to do different things and they don't want to stay inside," Mckneely said. But at the same time, there are rules and boundaries that we expect everyone to follow," Mckneely said.

BRPD has established a task force to ensure those rules are followed.

"This weekend we've made about 20 arrests including some felonies, some misdemeanors, and we've seized several weapons," Lt. Polito said.

It's a small sense of security for owners who want to get back to business as usual.

Frisco is now out of jail on a $1,000 bond.

Anyone with further information on who is responsible for the block parties or the violence that follows is urged to contact BRPD.