Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office warning residents of check washing scheme

MORGANZA - Deputies in Pointe Coupee Parish are asking residents to be vigilant about sending checks through the mail following a rash of check-washing incidents.

The sheriff's office says that residents who need to mail a check should not put it in the blue bins outside the post office and instead hand it directly to a postal clerk.

Senders should monitor their bank accounts and report suspicious withdrawals immediately.

Anyone who thinks they are a victim can call (225) 694-3737.