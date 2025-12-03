52°
Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office warning residents of check washing scheme
MORGANZA - Deputies in Pointe Coupee Parish are asking residents to be vigilant about sending checks through the mail following a rash of check-washing incidents.
The sheriff's office says that residents who need to mail a check should not put it in the blue bins outside the post office and instead hand it directly to a postal clerk.
Senders should monitor their bank accounts and report suspicious withdrawals immediately.
Anyone who thinks they are a victim can call (225) 694-3737.
