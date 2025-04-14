Pointe Coupee Parish escaped inmate back in custody

NEW ROADS - A Pointe Coupee Parish Jail inmate has been found and is back in custody after her escape Sunday night.

Deputies in Point Coupee worked with the Angola Chase Team to track down 42-year-old Crystal Palermo, who escaped their custody around 8 p.m. Sunday. Palermo was back in custody by 11:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.