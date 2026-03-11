64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pointe Coupee Parish dealing with outages due to main transmission line being down

58 minutes 44 seconds ago Wednesday, March 11 2026 Mar 11, 2026 March 11, 2026 9:07 PM March 11, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

NEW ROADS - Many towns across Pointe Coupee Parish are dealing with outages due to storms in the Capital Area.

Deputies reported that a main transmission line for Pointe Coupee Electric is down, and Entergy customers are also dealing with outages.

Trending News

Entergy maps say almost 400 people were affected, with parts of New Roads and False River alongside the entirety of Morganza and Krotz Springs without power as of 9:04 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days