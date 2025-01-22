10°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Pointe Coupee Fire District 1&2 working fire at Mitchell Lane In Morganza

Wednesday, January 22 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Caitlin LaComb

MORGANZA  - Pointe Coupee Fire District's one and two are currently on the scene of a house fire on Mitchell Lane.

Officials say to avoid the area as crews work to get the scene under control.

This is an ongoing investigation.

