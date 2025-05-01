71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Pointe Coupee deputy hit by car while working fire scene released from rehabilitation hospital

59 minutes 18 seconds ago Thursday, May 01 2025 May 1, 2025 May 01, 2025 10:20 PM May 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's deputy was released from a rehabilitation hospital after being hit by a car while working a fire scene.

PCPSO congratulated Deputy Robert Williams for his recovery process after he was released earlier Thursday.

"His recovery is still ongoing," PCPSO said in a Facebook post. "Please join us in welcoming him home and thanking him for his service and sacrifice."

