Plumbing work triggers fire at home off Jefferson Highway; no one injured

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Firefighters say plumbing work caused a fire at a home off Jefferson Highway.

Firefighters from Baton Rouge and St. George responded to the blaze on Ridgetop Drive, near the intersection of Jefferson Highway and Bluebonnet Boulevard. They found light smoke coming from the home's eaves.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, a plumber had been sweating copper pipes in a shed Saturday afternoon and a couple hours after he left the homeowner noticed smoke. 

Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading from a storage room to the rest of the house. Damage was estimated at $14,000.

