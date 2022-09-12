85°
Plumbing mishap partially floods Scotlandville High campus; in-person classes canceled Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - A problem with Scotlandville High's plumbing flooded a building on campus over the weekend, forcing administrators to cancel in-person classes Monday and Tuesday.
The East Baton Rouge Parish School System announced the last-minute closure around 7 p.m. Sunday night. All classes will be held virtually Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
A spokesperson for the school system said a toilet malfunctioned and was stuck continually flushing, causing the water to overflow.
The campus did not share when they plan to have students back in the building.
