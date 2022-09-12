85°
Plumbing mishap partially floods Scotlandville High campus; in-person classes canceled Tuesday

2 hours 50 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, September 12 2022 Sep 12, 2022 September 12, 2022 3:19 PM September 12, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A problem with Scotlandville High's plumbing flooded a building on campus over the weekend, forcing administrators to cancel in-person classes Monday and Tuesday. 

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System announced the last-minute closure around 7 p.m. Sunday night. All classes will be held virtually Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. 

A spokesperson for the school system said a toilet malfunctioned and was stuck continually flushing, causing the water to overflow. 

The campus did not share when they plan to have students back in the building. 

