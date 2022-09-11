78°
Plumbing mishap partially floods Scotlandville High campus; in-person classes canceled Monday
BATON ROUGE - A problem with Scotlandville High's plumbing flooded a building on campus over the weekend, forcing administrators to cancel in-person classes Monday.
The East Baton Rouge Parish School System announced the last-minute closure around 7 p.m. Sunday night. All classes Monday, Sept. 12 will still be held virtually.
The campus is expected to resume normal classes Tuesday.
