78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Plumbing mishap partially floods Scotlandville High campus; in-person classes canceled Monday

1 hour 40 minutes 9 seconds ago Sunday, September 11 2022 Sep 11, 2022 September 11, 2022 7:36 PM September 11, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A problem with Scotlandville High's plumbing flooded a building on campus over the weekend, forcing administrators to cancel in-person classes Monday.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System announced the last-minute closure around 7 p.m. Sunday night. All classes Monday, Sept. 12 will still be held virtually.

The campus is expected to resume normal classes Tuesday.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days