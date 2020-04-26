Pleasant conditions stay into Monday

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Some areas of patchy fog developing tonight under mostly clear skies. Temperatures will be dropping into the 60s around 9 PM, as overnight lows bottom-out near 56° with northeasterly winds between 5 and 10 mph. Some patchy fog still possible through Monday morning. The amazing weather continues into Monday as there will be plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be breaking into the 70s around 11 AM, with highs peaking near 82° with 5 to 10 mph winds out of the southeast.

Up Next: Showers and storms move in late Tuesday into Wednesday, but sunny skies return Thursday and extend through the weekend. Temperatures will be warming into the low-90s on Saturday.

THE EXPLANATION:

High pressure begins to give way to an approaching frontal system on Tuesday, helping to increase cloud cover through the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will still be slightly above average. Scattered showers and storms will move in associated with the cold front late Tuesday into Wednesday. Severe storm potential is rather low, but areas of Acadiana are in the marginal (1 out of 5) category for severe weather. Conditions improve by Thursday, as sunny skies return and temperatures steadily increase through the remainder of the workweek. Highs will be breaking into the 90s by Saturday with highs near 92° by Sunday. It does seem like summer is beginning to creep in over the weekend.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.