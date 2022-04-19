Fire out, shelter in place likely to stay overnight after chlorine leak at facility on Dow campus

PLAQUEMINE - More than two hours after a fire caused a chemical leak at a facility inside the Dow Chemical campus in Iberville Parish, emergency crews determined the fire that caused panic late Monday had been put out.

Earlier Monday, a fire caused a chlorine leak at the Olin facility inside Dow. The fire, and what appeared to be a rupture of chlorine equipment, caused a huge cloud that prompted a shelter in place for Plaquemine.

The fire burned until emergency officials reported late Monday it was out. The shelter in place was expected to continue until Tuesday morning as a precaution.

"We have received information that the fire is out. Teams are near the 'hot zone' now attempting to determine if the leak has been contained," emergency officials said near midnight. "Olin / Dow personnel have been doing air monitoring near the site and are not picking up any readings," officials reported.

The shelter in place, which will likely be canceled early Tuesday, had been in place since just before nine o'clock Monday evening. Iberville Parish said it would do a robo call once the emergency order was lifted.

Emergency preparedness director Clint Moore said Monday night, people in Plaquemine should shelter in place, turn off air conditioners, close windows and doors until authorities say otherwise.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said the leak started around 8:40 p.m. following a fire in the chlorine plant at the Olin facility.

"We had a fire and chlorine leak at the Olin chemical facility, which is on the Dow site," Sheriff Stassi said. "Even though there's a reading of chlorine, it's not a very high number reading. It is still leaking some chlorine, but the wind speed is helping us."

By midnight, air monitoring wasn't picking up chlorine readings, officials said.

The Olin Corporation issued the following statement:

A chlorine release has occurred within Olin’s facility in Plaquemine. Site Emergency Response was immediately engaged and we are working to stop the release. Employees at the facility took immediate safety precautions while a team began working to address the situation. A shelter-in-place has been implemented and local roads have been temporarily closed. We will provide additional information as soon as it is available.

Deputies said there have been no reports of hospitalizations due to the chlorine leak.