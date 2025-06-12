90°
Plaquemine man accused of distributing child pornography arrested
LIVINGSTON — Deputies arrested a Plaquemine man accused of distributing child pornography.
Houston Cavalier, 60, was arrested June 3 on 10 counts of pornography involving juveniles.
According to Livingston Parish deputies, eight of the ten files Cavalier is accused of possessing and distributing depicted children under the age of 13.
Cavalier is being held on a $500,000 bond.
