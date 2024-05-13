Plaquemine High School to reopen Tuesday after early dismissal Monday following appliance fire

PLAQUEMINE - Plaquemine High School will reopen with a normal schedule Tuesday morning after the school closed early Monday morning following a science class hot plate catching fire.

The fire started in the high school science lab. All students and staff were evacuated, but there was still lingering smoke in the building.

Because of the fire, school officials said the school would be dismissing students at 9:15 a.m.. Checkout is available at the school's stadium.

"I felt like it was in the best interest not to have anyone go back into the building today," said Louis Voiron, Iberville Parish Schools superintendent.