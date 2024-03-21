Latest Weather Blog
Plaquemine High School hosts shoe drive for developing nations, Beta Club
PLAQUEMINE — Plaquemine High School's Senior Beta Club is hosting a shoe drive fundraiser collecting gently worn, used and new shoes to benefit both the club and developing nations.
The fundraiser, which runs through April 15, has already collected 67 pairs of shoes. The shoes collected will help raise funds for Plaquemine High Senior Beta, as well as being keeping them out of landfills and being repurposed to help support places like Haiti, Cambodia and Ghana.
Those who want to participate should bring tennis shoes, sandals, boots, dress shoes, heels or flats to the lobby at Plaquemine High School or arrange a pick-up time with the club. While each donation to the drive would ideally consist of 25 shoes, every pair of shoes helps the cause, a release said.
