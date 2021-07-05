Latest Weather Blog
Plan Your Evening for Fireworks on the Mississippi!! ...Elsa still weak.
Tonight: Happy 4th of July!! A few late afternoon storms are possible, but the activity will dissipate in the evening hours making way for a perfect evening for WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi beginning at 9:00 PM on the levee. Skies will be clear in the overnight hours with lows in the 70s.
Up Next: On Monday, rain chances remain at 80% areal coverage due to a resurgence in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico on the heels of a southerly wind, and some storms could produce heavy rainfall and dangerous lightning
Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
Trending News
In the Tropics:
Elsa was downgraded to a tropical storm overnight with winds of 65 mph and moving west-northwest at 13 mph. The current forecast track has Elsa affecting Cuba on Monday and then making a landfall along the west coast of Florida on Wednesday morning. With the current forecast, Elsa will not impact the local area. Changes in the track are still possible. Stay with us for timely updates. Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Lawmakers could see veto session by mid July as Governor Edwards wishes...
-
Downtown full of people as Fireworks on the Mississippi comes back to...
-
Kenilworth parade rolls through rain
-
Baton Rouge businesses expect surge of customers for Fourth of July celebrations
-
'I felt like it was time to take a stand,' Baton Rouge...