Pixar's 'Coco' feasts on 'Justice League' at box office
NEW YORK - Pixar's "Coco" sang its way to the fourth best Thanksgiving weekend ever with an estimated $71.2 million over the five-day weekend, a total that easily toppled Warner Bros.' "Justice League."
"Coco" rode strong reviews and an A-plus CinemaScore from audiences to the top spot at the domestic box office. According to studio estimates Sunday, it grossed $49 million from Friday to Sunday. Centered on the Mexican holiday Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead), "Coco" has already set box office records in Mexico.
After a disappointing debut last weekend, the DC Comics superhero team-up film "Justice League" slid to second with $40.7 million. In the five-day holiday frame, it earned about $60 million.
The Oscar contender "Call Me By Your Name" had one of the year's best limited releases.
