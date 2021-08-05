68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pixar's 'Coco' feasts on 'Justice League' at box office

3 years 8 months 1 week ago Sunday, November 26 2017 Nov 26, 2017 November 26, 2017 12:22 PM November 26, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Trending News

NEW YORK - Pixar's "Coco" sang its way to the fourth best Thanksgiving weekend ever with an estimated $71.2 million over the five-day weekend, a total that easily toppled Warner Bros.' "Justice League."
  
"Coco" rode strong reviews and an A-plus CinemaScore from audiences to the top spot at the domestic box office. According to studio estimates Sunday, it grossed $49 million from Friday to Sunday. Centered on the Mexican holiday Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead), "Coco" has already set box office records in Mexico.
  
After a disappointing debut last weekend, the DC Comics superhero team-up film "Justice League" slid to second with $40.7 million. In the five-day holiday frame, it earned about $60 million.
  
The Oscar contender "Call Me By Your Name" had one of the year's best limited releases.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days