Pipeline safety grant targets aging lines beneath Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE — Rep. Troy Carter on Friday said the city of Donaldsonville had been awarded a $20 million grant to address its natural gas infrastructure.

The money is being made available through the federal Natural Gas Distribution Infrastructure Safety and Modernization program, which was part of a bipartisan bill passed by Congress.

Carter also said the city will receive another $4 million through community project funding.

Tristan Brown, the deputy administrator of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, said the grant program targets older and higher-risk pipes. Eliminating leaks can improve safety, reduce the impact on the environment and reduce energy bills.

Thursday, Sen. Bill Cassidy said that more than $392 million will be distributed under the grant program this year.

In addition to the Donaldsonville grant announced Friday, recipients include the cities of Berwick, Port Allen and Walker, East Baton Rouge Parish, the East Feliciana Gas Utility District and the West Feliciana Gas Utility District.