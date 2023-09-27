Pig carcasses scattered along Mississippi River Bridge after animals fell out of truck, hit by drivers

BATON ROUGE - Pig carcasses were scattered along the Mississippi River Bridge Tuesday night after the animals fell off the back of a truck and were run over by drivers.

Authorities said the incident happened in the middle of the bridge in the westbound lanes. Early reports say a driver hauling a trailer full of pigs unknowingly lost all of the animals when the gate on the trailer came loose, causing the pigs to fall out.

Approximately 30 pigs were hit by cars along the bridge. The carcasses were unrelated to a separate incident on I-10 at LA-1.

Heavy equipment was used overnight to clear the bridge before the Wednesday rush hour.

It was not immediately clear if the truck that dropped its load had been located.

VIEWER DISCRETION: This video has been heavily edited, but some may find its nature unsettling.