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Pierre Part man arrested for 16 protective order violations, deputies say

2 hours 11 minutes 57 seconds ago Wednesday, May 06 2026 May 6, 2026 May 06, 2026 11:37 AM May 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PIERRE PART — Assumption Parish deputies arrested a man for allegedly violating a protective order more than a dozen times in approximately a month and a half. 

The sheriff's office said the protective order was issued against Kevin P. Boudreaux, 57, after he was arrested on domestic violence charges in March. 

Deputies say that between his March 10 arrest and April 27, he violated the protective order 16 times. 

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Boudreaux was arrested again by East Baton Rouge Parish deputies on April 28. He was transferred into the custody of the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office on May 5 and booked on 16 counts of violation of protective orders. 

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