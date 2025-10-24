'Piecemakers' sewing group makes quilts for those in need

WATSON - A group of inspiring people meet every Wednesday to stitch together beautiful pieces of fabric. They make quilts and call themselves the Piecemakers.

"Like a piece of quilt," said Miss Annie, who has been with the group since the beginning.

The group meets weekly at the Family Life Center at Live Oak Methodist Church where they tie, thread, sew, and create quilts for people who need some warmth. Each quilt takes about a week to complete and they average about seven quilt tops a week.

The Piecemakers have made quilting their passion; their ministry.

"As we work on the quilts we pray over them, each person prays a prayer that it'll touch that person in some kind of way spiritually," said Miss Annie.

Janice Rodriguez has been part of the group for as long as Miss Annie. They have worked on quilts that have been delivered around the world to disaster victims.

"We sent 150 quilts to Texas when they had that flood," said Rodriguez.

The quilts make it into the hands of cancer patients, people in nursing homes, veterans, and people who serve. If the Piecemakers hear a story of someone having a tough time, or someone who is deserving, they make them a quilt. Sometimes, the act brings people to tears.

"Stuff like that just warms your heart," said Miss Annie.

Their ministry runs on donations. Donated fabric, supplies, and funding supports their mission that's been alive for over 30 years. Some of them, like Dolores Corkern have been here since the beginning. Everyone has their role in the quilt-making process.

For many, this hobby has become their purpose, it's something they enjoy doing even at home.

Donations for the Piecemakers are accepted at the Family Life Center at Live Oak Methodist Church in Watson.