PHOTOS: Train collides with 18-wheeler hauling frozen food

PEARL RIVER - A train collided with an 18-wheeler hauling frozen food Tuesday evening in St. Tammany Parish.

St. Tammany Fire Protection District 11 said crews were called to Highway 11 at Pearl River Parkway at around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Pictures showed the 18-wheeler's trailer was plowed through by the train, twisting the metal and sending frozen food scattering across the grass and the tracks.

Crews said no one was injured.