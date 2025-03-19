73°
Latest Weather Blog
PHOTOS: Train collides with 18-wheeler hauling frozen food
PEARL RIVER - A train collided with an 18-wheeler hauling frozen food Tuesday evening in St. Tammany Parish.
St. Tammany Fire Protection District 11 said crews were called to Highway 11 at Pearl River Parkway at around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Pictures showed the 18-wheeler's trailer was plowed through by the train, twisting the metal and sending frozen food scattering across the grass and the tracks.
Crews said no one was injured.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Photos: Train collides with 18-wheeler hauling frozen food
-
EBRSO: Teenager allegedly stole truck from gas station, crashed it into nearby...
-
Man accused of vehicle burglaries at Livingston apartment complexes taken into custody,...
-
WATCH: Loud bangs heard during large fire in Pointe Coupee Parish Tuesday
-
Social Security Administration to require in-person identity checks for new and existing...