PHOTOS: Ice left behind after Monday night's round of wintry weather

Many Storm Station viewers woke up to an icy scene across the capital area after a round of freezing rain on Monday night. Photos show ice all along cars, trash cans, siding, fountains, and trees.

Ice caused quite the headache for travelers early on Tuesday as many major roadways were shut down. Read more on the treacherous roads from Tuesday morning HERE.

With the sun poking out and temperatures eventually rising above freezing, the ice should melt as Tuesday progresses. Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

See weather happening? Snap it and send it to the Storm Station via email to weather@wbrz.com or tweet @WBRZweather.