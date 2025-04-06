57°
PHOTOS: Crews put out house fire in Addis
ADDIS - Firefighters put out a house fire along Gladys Drive in Addis on Sunday night.
West Baton Rouge Fire Chief Butch Browning said that all of the occupants of the home were safe and there were no injuries to firefighters.
Investigators are still working to determine what sparked the fire.
