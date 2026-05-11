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Phone and internet service down at Livonia Town Hall, utility office

1 hour 21 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, May 11 2026 May 11, 2026 May 11, 2026 9:28 AM May 11, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Denetria Lee

LIVONIA — Telephone and internet services at Livonia Town Hall and Livonia Utility Systems went out Monday morning.

The outage was announced on the town's Facebook page at 8:45 a.m.

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