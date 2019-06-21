81°
Philadelphia refinery fire started in butane vat

Friday, June 21 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A fire at a refinery complex in Philadelphia started in a vat of butane.

Philadelphia Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy says the fire at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining Complex is contained but not under control. Murphy says firefighters responded to a report of an explosion at the 150-year-old refinery just after 4 a.m. Friday.

They are assisting the refinery's fire department. There are no reports of injuries, although one employee complained of chest pains.

Murphy says employees were far enough away from the initial explosion in the butane vat. Firefighters are cooling tanks surrounding the area. Residents were awakened by flames shooting into the sky and a series of explosions shaking their homes.

