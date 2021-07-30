Pest control company explains how to avoid home infestations during summer heat

BATON ROUGE - Busy is an understatement for pest control companies in the capital area like Arrow Pest Control, who are working around the clock to rid homes of bugs.

"Gnats are so annoying you will never stop hearing them until they go away," said Jacob Cohn, CEO of Arrow Pest Control.

Cohn says his company has seen an increase in calls in recent weeks due to the summer heat.

"We definitely notice an influx in flies and just pest, in general, this year all the rain that we got and all the heat that we have we are definitely seeing those life cycles that we have with pest speed up," said Cohn.

Most homeowners are calling about gnats, roaches, mosquitoes and house flies. Cohn says people should be aware of infestations as these bugs can carry diseases.

"So there are many types of flies. A lot of them are referred to as filth flies and these flies do carry many types of diseases," he said.

Asthma, Typhoid Fever and E. Coli are just a few of the diseases carried by the common house fly.

To avoid an infestation, Cohn recommends cleaning around areas of your home that typically hold moisture and taking out your trash regularly.