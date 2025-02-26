73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Person wanted for stealing Family Dollar merchandise with laundry basket

25 minutes 37 seconds ago Wednesday, February 26 2025 Feb 26, 2025 February 26, 2025 4:37 PM February 26, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ERWINVILLE - A person is wanted for loading a laundry basket with merchandise and leaving a Family Dollar, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the person entered the store around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2025 before loading a laundry basket with merchandise and leaving the store without paying.

The subject was seen leaving the area in a dark colored Nissan Armada. Anyone with information can contact detectives at 225-382-5200.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days