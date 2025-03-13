83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Person taken into custody at end of manhunt for rapist

2 hours 36 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, March 13 2025 Mar 13, 2025 March 13, 2025 12:35 PM March 13, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A person was taken into custody after a manhunt for a rapist in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Around 12 p.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department and East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office were looking for a man who broke into a home and raped a person. Law enforcement tracked the person to Jefferson Highway near Stumberg Lane where they were taken into custody.

Both Most Blessed Sacrament and Woodlawn High went into a brief lockdown until the person was captured.

Trending News

WBRZ is searching for more information about the arrest. The person's name has not been released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days