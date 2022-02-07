52°
Person struck along I-12 while standing near earlier crash scene
BATON ROUGE - A person involved in an overnight crash that shut down the interstate was struck by another vehicle while standing alongside the roadway.
The Baton Rouge Police Department first responded to the wreck around 10:15 p.m. Sunday on I-12 East near Millerville Road. The initial crash involved several vehicles.
Police said the person hit was involved in the earlier crash and was standing away from the wreck when they were hit by another vehicle. That person and three other individual were taken to a hospital. At least two of them suffered serious injuries.
The interstate fully reopened around 2:30 a.m. Monday.
