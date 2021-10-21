Person shot to death on I-10 in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - A person was shot and killed on an interstate highway Wednesday night in New Orleans.

The New Orleans Police Department told WWL-TV the incident was first reported around 6:15 p.m. as a crash involving three vehicles on I-10 westbound at Morrison Road. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and learned that shots were fired on the interstate shortly before the wreck.

Three people were taken to a hospital, including two people who were hurt in the ensuing crash. The man who was shot later died from his injuries.

Police believe the shots were fired near the Crowder Boulevard exit.

The victim has not been identified at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.