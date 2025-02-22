54°
Person shot during a dispute near Cortana Place
BATON ROUGE — Police arrested one person who shot another person after a dispute in a parking lot on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Baton Rouge Police officials said at approximately 12:39 p.m., two females began arguing in a parking lot at Firestone Auto Care near Cortana Place. During the incident, one female pulled out a gun and shot the other female, police said.
The female who was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital by EMS.
Police also said that the windows of the auto shop were struck with bullets.
The woman's name has not been released as she remains in custody with the authorities.
This is an ongoing investigation.
