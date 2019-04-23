61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Person shot, dumped near Waffle House on Highland Road

2 hours 37 minutes 54 seconds ago Tuesday, April 23 2019 Apr 23, 2019 April 23, 2019 12:21 AM April 23, 2019 in Top Story
By: Josh Jackson

BATON ROUGE - Witnesses tell WBRZ that a person was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a parking lot near the Waffle House on Highland Road Monday night. 

Around 11:30 p.m., a large presence of first responders and East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Deputies were at the scene 

Witnesses say that victim was found between the Cracker Barrel gas station and Waffle House, but no one heard gunshots in the area. 

The victim was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. 

Check back for updates. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days