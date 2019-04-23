61°
Person shot, dumped near Waffle House on Highland Road
BATON ROUGE - Witnesses tell WBRZ that a person was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a parking lot near the Waffle House on Highland Road Monday night.
Around 11:30 p.m., a large presence of first responders and East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Deputies were at the scene
Witnesses say that victim was found between the Cracker Barrel gas station and Waffle House, but no one heard gunshots in the area.
The victim was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.
Check back for updates.
