Person seriously hurt in motorcycle crash at edge of LSU's campus
BATON ROUGE - A person was rushed to a hospital after a wreck involving a motorcycle at the border of LSU's campus late Wednesday morning.
The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Nicholson Drive and W Chimes Street. Authorities said one person appeared to be hurt.
This is a developing story.
