Person of interest in custody for attempted robbery, assault at supermarket; store's neighbor heartbroken

GONZALES — Police have a person of interest suspected of attempting to rob and sexually assault an employee of a Gonzales supermarket outside the store early Friday morning in custody, Gonzales Police said.

Around 4 a.m., a female employee at Lamendola's Supermarket was assaulted by an unidentified Black man wearing a grey hoodie and blue Dickies-style work pants while she was feeding some cats outside the store. According to police, he demanded money from the woman and she then threw him her wallet.

The man then struck her and dragged her across the pavement, police said. The attacker fled after another employee arrived during the assault, police added.

“We have a person of interest in custody. GPD will continue to use all necessary investigative resources to ensure the person responsible for this heinous act is charged and that the District Attorney is presented with the best prosecutable case, ensuring the responsible party can and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent," Chief Sherman Jackson said.

The attack came one day after news broke of the murder of another employee at the store, 44-year-old Brenda Morris.

"It's really tragic what's been going on. Obviously, I'm praying for the staff there, we've been in business close to them and we have some relations with them, they're all great people there so it's sad that it has to happen, these things are happening to them," Hesham Saymeh, owner of Roul's Deli, said.

Saymeh said he is heartbroken for the staff of Lamendola's, which is across the street from Roul's.

"I'm praying for them, obviously they're still dealing with how fresh it is with what happened Wednesday, with Ms. Brenda, and I'm praying for everyone involved with that and for them to have been dealing with something right after that, it's just sad to hear," Saymeh said. "Everyone should have the peace of mind of being able to go from work to home safe."

No one at Lamendola's wanted to speak on the matter, and police said that they wouldn't answer questions as it is currently under investigation. The Gonzales Police Department is asking anyone with information about the crime to call Lieutenant Bourgeois at (225) 647-9537.