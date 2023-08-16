79°
Person in critical condition after being hit by car along Airline Highway on Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was taken to a hospital in critical condition Wednesday night after they were hit by a car along Airline Highway.
Authorities said the crash happened around 9:15 p.m. near the corner of Airline and Gwenadele Avenue.
No more information about the pedestrian's condition or the specifics of the crash were released.
