Person hurt after vehicle crashed through wall of Baton Rouge insurance building Saturday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt after a vehicle crashed through the wall of an insurance building on Old Hammond Highway Saturday afternoon.
The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Allstate Insurance Co. building on Old Hammond Highway, not far from Boulevard De Province, police say.
Officials said a vehicle struck the building, and one person inside was hurt. They were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.
This is a developing story.
