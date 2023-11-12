61°
Person hit, killed by 18-wheeler on I-12

8 years 2 months 1 week ago Thursday, September 03 2015 Sep 3, 2015 September 03, 2015 12:27 PM September 03, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Russell Jones

BATON ROUGE - Authorities said one person died after they were hit by an 18-wheeler on I-12 East Thursday morning in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Traffic officials closed I-12 East at Airline Highway for the wreck, which happened just before 11 a.m. Cars were being diverted off the interstate at the Airline Highway exit to avoid the site until officials reopened two lanes of traffic.

Traffic was backed up past the I-10 / I-110 split when the interstate fully reopened just before 12:30 p.m.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the man walked into traffic intentionally, and they will not be releasing the identity of the individual.

