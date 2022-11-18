49°
Person found dead at Baker home; homicide investigation underway
BAKER - Authorities are investigating a death at a home in East Baton Rouge Friday evening.
The body was discovered late Friday afternoon at an apartment on Jefferson Street in Baker. Sources said the investigation is being handled as an apparent homicide.
This is a developing story.
