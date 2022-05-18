83°
Person found dead after mobile home fire in Port Allen overnight
PORT ALLEN - Investigators found a man dead inside a mobile home that caught fire in West Baton Rouge Parish early Wednesday morning.
The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal said the fire happened around 1:45 a.m. on Cactus Lane. The fire marshal's office released little other information about the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
