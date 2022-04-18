Person dead, 5 hurt after SUV flips and hits pedestrians in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - One person died and five others were hurt after a crash that left a pile of wreckage in front of a New Orleans home.

The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday. The New Orleans Police Department said the driver of a Chevrolet Suburban was speeding the wrong way down Pauger Street near I-10.

As the SUV crossed the intersection of Pauger and North Miro Street, it collided head-on with another car. The Suburban overturned on impact and struck four pedestrians.

The driver of the Suburban fled the scene but was arrested soon after. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

One of the pedestrians is in critical condition. The other three are in stable condition, and the driver of the other vehicle involved is expected to be OK.