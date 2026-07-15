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One person injured in shooting off Florida Boulevard

1 hour 59 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, July 15 2026 Jul 15, 2026 July 15, 2026 9:23 PM July 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting off Florida Boulevard, emergency officials told WBRZ.

The shooting took place near the address of Amigos One Stop, with officials receiving the call around 9:15 p.m.

Police vehicles were seen at Shay Drive and Marque Ann Avenue.

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Officials said one person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

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