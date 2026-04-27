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Perkins Rowe entrance on Bluebonnet Boulevard closed starting Tuesday as crews repair water line
BATON ROUGE — One of the main entrances to Perkins Rowe will be temporarily closed starting Tuesday as crews repair one of the shopping center's water lines.
The intersection of Park Rowe Avenue and Bluebonnet Boulevard will be closed for emergency repairs.
Perkins Rowe officials said they do not know how long the closure will last.
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