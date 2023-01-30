Pepper spray inside classroom forces evacuation at Louisiana school

Photo: Google Maps

MORGAN CITY - Officials says someone fired off a chemical irritant inside a classroom at a south Louisiana school, forcing staff to evacuate students Monday.

The St. Mary Parish school district said in a statement that Morgan City Junior High had to move its students into a stadium after the "emission of pepper spray or mace" inside a class that was reported around 11 a.m.

Students who were in the classroom were immediately relocated and evaluated by school nursing staff. The schools says it reached out to those students' parents immediately as well.

Classes have been canceled for the day, and emergency responders are currently trying to ventilate the school building.

The school is still investigating how the chemical was released and says "consequences will be administered according to policy."