Pence says Turkey agrees to cease-fire in Syria

57 minutes 57 seconds ago Thursday, October 17 2019 Oct 17, 2019 October 17, 2019 1:04 PM October 17, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Vice President Mike Pence announces US and Turkey agree to ceasefire in Syria
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence says that Turkey has agreed to a cease-fire in Syria.
  
Pence spoke after a high-level delegation of U.S. officials met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Turkey.
  
Pence says there will be "a pause in military operations for 120 hours" to allow the U.S.-allied Syrian Kurds to withdraw.
  
The vice president says the U.S. and Turkey have "mutually committed to peaceful resolution and future for the safe zone."
