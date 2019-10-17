65°
Pence says Turkey agrees to cease-fire in Syria
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence says that Turkey has agreed to a cease-fire in Syria.
Pence spoke after a high-level delegation of U.S. officials met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Turkey.
Pence says there will be "a pause in military operations for 120 hours" to allow the U.S.-allied Syrian Kurds to withdraw.
The vice president says the U.S. and Turkey have "mutually committed to peaceful resolution and future for the safe zone."
