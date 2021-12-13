Peloton responds to plot twist ending for famed 'Sex and the City' character

NEW YORK CITY - Streaming exercise company Peloton responded to the role the company's namesake bike played in the reboot of 'Sex and the City.'

SPOILER ALERT!

In the first episode of, "And Just Like That..." beloved Mr. Big suffers a medical emergency while riding the Peloton. Fans and apparently Peloton were shocked by the plot twist. Peloton claims they were not informed by the series how the product would be used in the series.

In a response Sunday, to the growing issues arising from the Mr. Big controversy, Peloton responded with an ad to help spin the conversation on the Peloton's killer role.

Released to social media, it features actor Chris Noth, who plays Mr. Big, sitting fireside with real-life cycle and treadmill instructor Jess King.

"Should we take another ride? Life's too short not to," Big says. In a throwback to Peloton's Christmas commercial parody actor Ryan Reynolds voices the benefits of cycling including improving heart, lungs, and circulation, and reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.