Pelini gets buyout to leave LSU football program, other coaches expected to go next

BATON ROUGE - LSU will part ways with defensive coordinator Bo Pelini.

Pelini helped coach LSU to its previous national title in 2007 and his return was highly anticipated. He is guaranteed the remaining income of his three-year contract, which puts his buyout at around $5.2 million. This will take up most of the limited budget Coach Ed Orgeron already has to restructure his staff, The Advocate reported. Because of the pandemic, LSU Athletics expects to lose $80 million in revenue this year.

Coach Orgeron has said he will evaluate his entire staff at the end of the season.

The Advocate reported other coaches expected to leave the program in the coming days are safeties coach Bill Busch, defensive line coach Bill Johnson will retire and passing game coordinator Scott Linehan will go, too.

LSU released a statement late Monday about Pelini, writing that the football program and coach "agreed to mutually part ways."

LSU and Pelini agreed to a financial settlement to end Pelini’s employment agreement. As part of the agreement, Pelini will accept a one-time payment.

“While this year has been challenging in many ways, the decision to return to LSU – a place that I love with many wonderful memories – is something that I’m thankful for. However, after meeting with Coach O and discussing the future of the program, we have mutually decided that it’s best we part ways,” Pelini said in a prepared statement issued by LSU. “I wish nothing but success for LSU, Coach O and the players that I thoroughly enjoyed coaching and getting to know this year. I was proud of how hard our team competed down stretch, the way our young guys stepped up and were developing and the overall direction we were headed.

“I am grateful to call Coach O a friend and I am thankful for the opportunity to come back to LSU, but I have decided to move on in my coaching career. I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Coach O, the staff, the players and the entire LSU community. I will be pulling for the Tigers wherever my next stop may be.”