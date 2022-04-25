71°
Pelicans win game 4 118-103, tie series up at 2 with Suns

1 hour 58 minutes 44 seconds ago Sunday, April 24 2022 Apr 24, 2022 April 24, 2022 11:22 PM April 24, 2022 in Sports
By: Corey Rholdon

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Pelicans continue to play with house money, as the Pels win game 4 118-103. Forward Brandon Ingram lead the team with 30 points. Rookie Herb Jones played a big part on defense with 3 block shots (all coming from behind the arc). 

Defensively got to Chris Paul, as the future hall of famer only had 4 Points on 2 of 8 shooting. New Orleans will now travel to Phoenix for game 5 on Tuesday. 

