Pelican State Credit Union giving away $10K in groceries March 11

GONZALES - The Pelican State Credit Union will be giving away up to $10,000 worth of groceries on Tuesday, March 11 in Gonzales.

The company is partnering with Ralph's Market on Highway 44 in Gonzales. The giveaway will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the first 200 families will receive $50 in groceries.

Pelican State said membership is not required to participate.