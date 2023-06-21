75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pedestrian struck, killed on Nicholson Drive early Wednesday

2 hours 7 minutes 41 seconds ago Wednesday, June 21 2023 Jun 21, 2023 June 21, 2023 5:50 AM June 21, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was reportedly struck and killed on Nicholson Drive early Wednesday morning. 

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on Nicholson at Ben Hur Road. Officials said the coroner was called to the scene. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days