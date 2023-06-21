75°
Pedestrian struck, killed on Nicholson Drive early Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was reportedly struck and killed on Nicholson Drive early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on Nicholson at Ben Hur Road. Officials said the coroner was called to the scene.
This is a developing story.
